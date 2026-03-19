Tampa man among 2 killed in Osceola County crash: FHP

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two men died in a collision on State Road 60 in Osceola County on Wednesday night.

FHP said a Honda CR-V, driven by a 54-year-old Tampa man, was traveling eastbound on SR-60 at around 11:40 p.m. on March 18.

At the same time, a Dodge Ram, driven by a 52-year-old Greenacre City man, was traveling westbound on SR-60.

East of Mae Bass Road, the Honda was attempting to overtake eastbound traffic when it entered the westbound lane in the path of the Dodge, per the report.

FHP said the front end of the Honda collided with the Dodge and both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said this crash remains under investigation.