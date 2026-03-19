New farm based around agriculture, wellness and recovery opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Most of us living in Tampa Bay have probably seen the famous Sulphur Springs Water Tower, but did you know what’s underneath the water tower? It’s a brand-new non-profit organization using nature to help people with wellness and recovery.

From cold plunges to kayaking to farming, more than a dozen programs are currently offered at Root Awakening Farm. In their first few months, they’ve already served more than 200 people.

“The mission of Root Awakening Farm is to create a space where people who are in recovery, from behavioral health issues, both substance abuse disorders, mental health issues, healing in general, where they can come and feel connected, they can come and utilize resources that maybe they wouldn’t have otherwise,” said co-founder Amanda Sharp

Sharp and Pastor George Wood created the non-profit with three main arms in mind.

“We have an agricultural arm, so working with getting our hands dirty, planting, growing, food systems, nutrition. We have a wellness arm, so yoga, sauna, cold plunge, really connecting people back to their bodies. Then certainly our recovery arm, pier support specialists on site, we have recovery meetings happening almost every day here,” said Sharp.

They say probably the most fulfilling part about Root Awakening, is the sense of community.

“We myopically only see ourselves and our own problems, but when we can see that there are so many other aspects to this life that we are connected to it can bring a sense of hope and eventually a sense of purpose,” said Wood.

Eliza Darracott is one of the many instructors on site. She says just being out in nature is a huge step for some of these people.

“We had a lady, her name is Crystal, and she is a beautiful human, and she was like releasing and crying, and not in a dramatic tense way, it was just like beautiful tears flowing and I could feel the release in her energy,” said Darracott.

All are welcome, including friends and family of those in recovery. Every class and activity is donation-based.

“We are a voice for the voiceless in this area, whereas someone in long term recovery, I know that it’s so easy to be overlooked by everyone, family, friends and definitely by the community at large, and so for us we are here for those people who feel like they have been forgotten,” said Wood.

For more information and a schedule of classes, programs and activities go here



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