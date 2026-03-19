Six-year-old Lightning fan gets magical surprise after Tampa Bay 28 story

TAMPA, Fla. — Six-year-old Brody Odom is a big fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And, it turns out, Mickey Mouse is a big fan of Brody's.

After a "Lightning Fan Zone" story aired on Tampa Bay 28, Brody received quite the magical surprise.

The young boy with Down syndrome, who loves going to games and is learning how to play hockey now, has been embraced by Bolts players, team mascot Thunderbug, and even national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey.

Brody and his mom, Ashley Odom, were talking with reporter Sean Daly on Thunder Alley outside Benchmark International Arena when members of the Seven Marketing + PR team walked by and were charmed by Brody, too.

Soon enough, Feld Entertainment and Disney on Ice were contacted — and invited Brody to the following night's Disney on Ice show at the arena.

Brody had a one-on-one meet-and-greet with Mickey Mouse and even got to take part in the show, rubbing the magic lamp and freeing the Genie.

For Ashley, who heads F.R.I.E.N.D.S., a nonprofit that advocates for inclusion, the entire experience has meant the world to her family.

"We want to thank everybody for Brody's awesome experience at Disney on Ice," she says. "It was amazing."

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.