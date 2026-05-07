Tampa man faces additional sexual battery charges in child exploitation case: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has filed several new felony sexual battery charges against a 71-year-old man already accused of possessing and producing child exploitation material.

Officials said Hernan Velasquez-Rios was arrested on April 1 after investigators found about 90,000 files of child sexual abuse material during a search of his home on West Main Street.

"The depravity of this individual is abhorrent," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "He hid behind the trust of a family acquaintance to prey on children. While the scale of his evil is staggering, our resolve is stronger. To any victim still carrying this burden, you are not alone. We are here to ensure this predator answers for every single life he impacted."

The search was conducted by the Tampa Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An Electronic Storage Detection canine was used to locate multiple digital devices.

TPD said further evidence from those devices show Velasquez-Rios sexually battered multiple minors between 2002 and 2014, at least some of whom were known to him.

One victim has been identified, now 26 and living in Buffalo, New York, who confirmed to authorities she was abused between the ages of six and 13 while Velasquez-Rios was a family acquaintance.

TPD said Velasquez-Rios remains in the Orient Road Jail and is facing additional charges of sexual battery involving minors under familial or custodial authority.

Officials believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about Velasquez-Rios’ crimes to contact the Tampa Police Department's ICAC Unit at 813-276-3266 and refer to report number 26-900479.

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