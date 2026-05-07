- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited West Shore Elementary School in Tampa on May 6.
- Greg showed a second-grade class some behind-the-scenes footage of him shooting the forecast and discussed severe weather safety.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Shore Elementary School in Tampa
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits West Shore Elementary School in Tampa
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center