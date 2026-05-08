Jury begins deliberation in Julio Foolio murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. — The jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday morning in the Julio Foolio murder trial.

All five attorneys — one prosecutor and four defense attorneys — delivered their final words to the jury.

State prosecutors argued the four defendants: Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy drove from Jacksonville to Tampa with a singular, deadly purpose.

Opening statements for the trial started on April 22. State prosecutors showed a timeline of stalking, gang retaliation and drill rap music that eventually ended in the fatal ambush in Tampa.

Defense attorneys for all four men urged the jury to look closely at the lack of physical evidence connecting their clients to the murder.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Five suspects, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Alicia Andrews, were arrested and charged in Jones' death. Police said they traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Andrews, one of the five suspects, was found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder in October 2025.

The other four suspects are charged with first-degree murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if convicted.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.