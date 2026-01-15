Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa man sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $500K in COVID relief funds

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man received a federal prison sentence after obtaining over half a million dollars in COVID relief loans.

United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced Terrance Bradford received a 30-month sentence on Thursday, as the court also entered an order of forfeiture of $533,648.32, which represents the amount of money stolen through multiple false applications.

According to court records, between April 2020 and March 2021, Bradford defrauded the Small Business Administration by submitting multiple false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program (loan applications). Bradford answered falsely when was asked whether he was suspended from contracting with the federal government or whether he was presently in bankruptcy.

Bradford’s certifications, based on a prior investigation from the Department of Labor, excluded him from receiving any federal contracts or grants. And Bradford’s business was in bankruptcy proceedings when he submitted his applications.

