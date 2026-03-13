Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 men shot in Clearwater, suspect still at large: CPD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two adult men were shot in Clearwater, and the suspect or suspects remain at large, police said.

Clearwater police received a report of the shooting at 1141 Beckett Street on the evening of March 12. The victims drove to the 1300 block of Terrace Road, where officers found them.

One victim was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, and the other to Tampa General Hospital. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released tomorrow.

