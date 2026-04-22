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Tampa motorcyclist dies after crash on County Line Road: FHP

fatal County Line Road crash April 21
Florida Highway Patrol
fatal County Line Road crash April 21
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Tampa motorcyclist died after a crash on County Line Road on Tuesday night.

FHP said a Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 24-year-old Tampa man, was traveling eastbound on County Line Road at a high rate of speed just after 9:15 p.m. on April 21.

A Hyundai van, driven by a 41-year-old Land O' Lakes man, was traveling northbound on Maximilian Drive at the same time, per FHP.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the report said the van turned left into the path of and was struck by the motorcycle.

FHP said both men suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital, where the motorcyclist later died.

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