Local flag maker selling special America 250 flags helping people celebrate milestone anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. — Right off of busy Henderson Boulevard in Tampa, sits Head’s Flags.

It’s a family business that was started in 1984 by Tony Clayton’s grandfather.

He started working with his grandfather in 1995 and took over the business in 2000. Now he’s working with his sons.

WATCH: Local flag maker selling America 250 flags ahead of milestone anniversary

Local flag maker selling America 250 flags ahead of milestone anniversary

“I think this whole thing is part of my grandfather’s vision too, so it’s working out well for the whole family," said Tony Clayton, owner of Head’s Flags.

They’re cranking out all kinds of flags across Tampa Bay for different sports teams, companies, you name it.

“We do a lot of custom flags, banners, flag pole installations— both commercial and residential. And of course, we have a fully stocked retail store also. We screen print. I have a seamstress who does appliqué work, and we can do embroidery. We’ve also started doing some promotional stuff too,” said Clayton.

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Their most important flag is the American flag.

“We get patriotic customers and they’re just dependable good people,” said Clayton.

It’s one reason why his shop is always stocked with American flags. There’s no shortage of red, white, and blue there.

For America 250, he added some special flags to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

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“It’s a big deal, 250 years. That’s a long time,” said Clayton.

They’ve already sold out of those twice and have stocked up again as people gear up to observe the semiquincentennial.

“It started selling much earlier than we thought,” said Clayton.

It’s a sign that people are excited for this July 4th.

Clayton is excited, too.

“We’re throwing a big party. We’re going to have a lot of fireworks, a lot of the neighbors, and a cookout so I’m very excited,” he said.

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As a flag maker, Clayton told Tampa Bay 28 that the American flag has a very important meaning, and he’s honored to be part of helping people celebrate our country.

“It just means what we hold dear. The idea of freedom and we can have opinions and we can speak our minds and I really embrace that,” said Clayton.

Home of the free, as signified by these stars and stripes.

“This country is a great country. It’s been around for 250 years. I think it’s worth celebrating,” said Clayton.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.