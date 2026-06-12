Tampa man found guilty of stabbing, killing girlfriend and a 14-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County state attorney said a jury found a man guilty of stabbing and killing his girlfriend and a 14-year-old girl.

On Thursday, a jury found Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 27, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder. The incident happened in November 2023 at the victims' apartment in Tampa after the couple got into an argument.

The case will move to the penalty phase, where the same jurors will decide if Ojeda Salazar should be sentenced to life in prison or receive the death penalty.