Tampa parents share panic, frustration after learning beloved preschool will close

TAMPA, Fla. — Sad, frustrated, and panicked. Those are just a few of the emotions parents said they're feeling after learning the fate of their beloved school.

“It’s just been home,” said parent Tricia Harper.

Watch report from Mary O'Connell

Parents petition to stop school from closing

That's how Harper describes Good Shepherd Day School in Tampa, now shocked with the sudden news the preschool will close.

"Literally this Tuesday, nearly the end of February, we were notified that as of May 29, the entire school will shut down, meaning that there will be no summer program, which we were previously promised, meaning that my daughter no longer has somewhere to go for summer care,” said Harper.

Families reached out to Tampa Bay 28, so we quickly looked into the issue.

A parent shared with us a letter that reads, "Rising operational costs and fiscal deficits have created financial realities that the congregation can no longer responsibly support."

GSDS Closure Letter Feb 2026 by Tampa Bay 28

"We pay tuition. We’re willing to pay more in tuition if asked, which we have not been asked,” said Harper.

“It’s really put you guys in a bind?” asked Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell.

“Beyond a bind,” replied Harper. "A bind would be putting it lightly."

O’Connell spoke to several parents now left scrambling to find any other option for their kids.

“Now we have two kids and nowhere to go essentially,” said parent Alexa Larkin.

Ivan Munteanu is spearheading a petition rallying to keep the school open.

“First of all, we want a meeting. Second of all, we want financials to be disclosed, and third, we want to work to bridge the gap,” said Munteanu.

Pastor Rob Rose shared with Tampa Bay 28 that Good Shepherd Lutheran Church announced it will conclude both congregational worship and the operations of the school at the end of the current school year.

A statement said the decision follows a review of declining membership trends, aging and increasingly costly facilities, and long-term financial realities, going on to say "Like many congregations across the country, Good Shepherd has faced reduced participation, shifting family patterns, rising insurance and operational expenses, and mounting property maintenance needs.”

After five years of sustained effort to renew and stabilize its ministries, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has announced that it will conclude both congregational worship and the operations of Good Shepherd Day School at the end of the current school year.

This decision follows an extended review of declining membership trends, aging and increasingly costly facilities, and the long-term financial realities that have intensified in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many congregations across the country, Good Shepherd has faced reduced participation, shifting family patterns, rising insurance and operational expenses, and mounting property maintenance needs.

Good Shepherd Day School has long served as an outreach ministry of the church, welcoming families into a nurturing educational environment grounded in Christian values. The school’s teachers and staff have built a reputation for excellence, compassion, and strong academic preparation. Church leadership acknowledges the deep impact both the congregation and the school have had on generations of families in the South Tampa community.

Rev. Pedro Suarez, Bishop of the Florida-Bahamas Synod of the ELCA, said, “Good Shepherd has been a place of worship, learning, and belonging for many years. We know how meaningful both the church and the school have been to families. This has not been a sudden decision. For over five years, leaders have worked diligently to explore renewal strategies, financial restructuring, property options, and operational adjustments. Despite those efforts, it is no longerfeasibleto sustain the ministries in their current form.”

The church and school have each faced ongoing and interconnected financial challenges. While the day school has served many families well, itoperateswithin the broader structure of the congregation, which carries responsibility for property, staffing, insurance, and long-term sustainability. After extensive discernment and governance review, synod church leaders concluded that continuation would not be possible.

Bishop Suarez added, “We recognize the shortage of high-quality childcare options in South Tampa and understand the strainthis placeson working families. We are actively exploring the possibility of launching an independent early childhood program in partnership with interested parents and community leaders, should a sustainable modelemerge.”

Recognizing the immediate impact on families, school leadership has provided parents with information about alternative early childhood programs in the area and isassistingwith records and transition planning. Church leaders are also working to ensure a thoughtful and respectful conclusion to the congregation’s ministry.

“This is a season of sadness,” Bishop Suarez shared. “We grieve what is ending. We also give thanks for the faithful witness, the children nurtured, the baptisms celebrated, the friendships formed, and the seeds of faith planted. Those giftsremain.”

Final worship services and school events will honor the history and contributions of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Day School in the coming months.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Day School to Conclude Ministry Tampa, Florida

“We recognize the shortage of high-quality childcare options in South Tampa and understand the strain this places on working families,” said Rev. Pedro Suarez, Bishop of the Florida-Bahamas Synod of the ELCA, in a statement. "We are actively exploring the possibility of launching an independent early childhood program in partnership with interested parents and community leaders, should a sustainable model emerge.”

But for heartbroken parents, they said this leaves them with few options.

"The deadlines for different programs for that VPK have already either passed, and in private schools, they’ve already done interviews, accepted the students that they’re going to accept, and waitlisted the rest,” said Larkin.

Larkin has two sons at the school.

"We just kind of feel like the rug’s been pulled out from under us, so the hope is that they stay open for at least another year and that we can save the school,” said Larkin.



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.