Former Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died: Mayor Jane Castor

TAMPA, Fla. — Former District 7 Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died, according to a post from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday.

Saddened to hear of the loss of Former City Councilman Joseph Caetano aka “Mr. New Tampa.” I know he will be missed by many across Tampa, and especially within our New Tampa community. Lifting his loved ones up in prayer. ❤️ — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 19, 2026

Caetano served on the city council from 2007 to 2011, according to a post from Councilman Luis Viera.

We mourn the loss of former District 7 Tampa City Councilman Joe Caetano, who passed on. Like my first runoff opponent, Dr. Jim Davison (a good friend of Joe’s), said: Joe was a New Tampa Founding Father. From the Tampa Palms taxing district to City Council to so many other… pic.twitter.com/QJsPahHQKv — Luis Viera (@CouncilmanViera) February 19, 2026

