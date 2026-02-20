Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Former Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died: Mayor Jane Castor

WFTS
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Former District 7 Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died, according to a post from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday.

Caetano served on the city council from 2007 to 2011, according to a post from Councilman Luis Viera.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

