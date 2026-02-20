Former Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died: Mayor Jane Castor

TAMPA, Fla. — Former District 7 Tampa City Councilman Joseph Caetano has died, according to a post from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday.
Saddened to hear of the loss of Former City Councilman Joseph Caetano aka “Mr. New Tampa.” I know he will be missed by many across Tampa, and especially within our New Tampa community. Lifting his loved ones up in prayer. ❤️
— Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) February 19, 2026
Caetano served on the city council from 2007 to 2011, according to a post from Councilman Luis Viera.
We mourn the loss of former District 7 Tampa City Councilman Joe Caetano, who passed on. Like my first runoff opponent, Dr. Jim Davison (a good friend of Joe’s), said: Joe was a New Tampa Founding Father. From the Tampa Palms taxing district to City Council to so many other… pic.twitter.com/QJsPahHQKv
— Luis Viera (@CouncilmanViera) February 19, 2026
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law
Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.