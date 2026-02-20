School bus drivers to compete in 'Road-Eo' to determine top talent behind the wheel

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A good school bus driver is a multifaceted talent. Besides working behind the wheel, they have to be a babysitter, protector, therapist, friend and more.

"Our drivers wear tons of hats," says Corey Norris, safety and training manager for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Corey is a former school bus driver, so he knows the focus and skill required for the gig. "Oh, it's a piece of cake," he says with a smile.

"Hillsborough County Public Schools drivers are among the best in the nation," adds Laura Hill, general manager of transportation.

This Saturday, at the Transportation Department in Thonotosassa (9455 Harney Road), Corey, Laura and hundreds of their peers will celebrate local bus drivers, bus mechanics, maintenance, administration and more.

The event is called a "Road-Eo" — not just a party, but a skills test taking place on an elite obstacle course (precision driving, parallel parking, etc). The winner gets $1,000 and a chance to compete on a state and possibly national level.

February is also "Love the Bus Month," a national celebration of school bus drivers and more across the country.

