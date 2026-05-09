Tampa police arrest 22 in teen takeover at Curtis Hixon Park: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested 22 people, ranging in age from 12 to 21, after officers said a “teen takeover” at Curtis Hixon Park escalated into fights, disruptions and other unsafe behavior Friday night, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

According to TPD, patrol officers, bike units and Air Service personnel responded to the downtown park to "restore order and protect the surrounding community." Police said two firearms and a vehicle connected to the incident were seized, according to a news release.

“This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk. Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with. Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood.”

Arrests included charges such as affray, possession of narcotics, resisting without violence and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a news release.

Of the 22 arrests, four were adults: Rodrico Boyd, 18, Don McAllister, 20, Michael Ashford, 20, and Yarli Smith, 21.

TPD said the growing “takeover” trend has become a concern locally and nationally as summer approaches. The department encouraged participation in existing summer safety programs, including the Police Athletic League’s Midnight Basketball and the Stay and Play initiative, which offer extended evening hours at select parks.