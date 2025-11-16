Tampa police identify victim in fatal Ybor City shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has identified the victim in the fatal Ybor City shooting on Nov. 14.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Dedrick Lamar Sykes.

TPD is continuing to investigate the roadway dispute and shooting that occurred near E 5th Avenue and N 22nd Street in Ybor City.

From the investigation, detectives have learned there was a verbal argument between the two parties involved right before to the shooting.

Officers responded to the area at about 7:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a shot fired.

They found Sykes suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The shooter, an adult male, remained on scene and claimed self-defense. He did not exhibit any signs of impairment during the investigation.

Detectives are currently gathering all the facts and circumstances of this case. They will continue to work with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate course of action. This remains an active investigation.

Updated information could be provided once it becomes available.