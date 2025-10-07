Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa police investigate fatal crash on East Hanna Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said there was a fatal car crash on East Hanna Avenue on Monday night.

Police said traffic was shut down on E. Hanna Ave. from 22nd St. N. to 30th St. N. shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 to conduct a traffic crash investigation.

TPD said one person died in the crash.

The roads reopened on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

