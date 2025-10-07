Tampa police investigate fatal crash on East Hanna Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said there was a fatal car crash on East Hanna Avenue on Monday night.
Police said traffic was shut down on E. Hanna Ave. from 22nd St. N. to 30th St. N. shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 to conduct a traffic crash investigation.
TPD said one person died in the crash.
The roads reopened on Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Pinellas Park Airbnb shooting sparks short-term rentals debate
Neighbors express concern over safety and lack of oversight after deadly officer-involved shooting at short-term rental.
Man killed in Pinellas Park Airbnb standoff identified, shooting sparks debate over short-term rentals