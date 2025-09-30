Tampa police investigating deaths of 2 people on West Texas Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Texas Avenue.

Police said they responded to the scene at just before 1 p.m. and found the two adults dead on scene.

Detectives said initial findings indicate the incident is isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence to determine the circumstances leading to the deaths.

This is a developing story.