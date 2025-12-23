TAMPA, Fla. — Though there’s no place like home for the holidays, getting there can sometimes be a headache and hassle.

“You know, I really don’t really plan. I just go,” said TPA passenger Michelle Hopfinger.

WATCH: Tampa travelers brace for busy airports, roads ahead of Christmas

Even with extra planning, your trip can hit a snag.

"We were supposed to fly out last night, so we had a delay. Something happened with the plane, so we ended up coming today,” said TPA passenger Deondre Butler.

Tampa International Airport said it expects 75,000 to 80,000 passengers a day leading up to Christmas and New Year’s, with the busiest travel day on Friday, December 26.

George Shea picked his daughter up on Tuesday.

"She lives in Philadelphia, so she flew in for the holidays, so kind of excited to see her,” said Shea.

“What does the airport look like right now for people who are going to be coming in or leaving?” asked Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell.

“I’ll tell you what, it wasn’t too bad,” replied Shea. "We were going to do the whole quick pick up, the arrival thing, and it wasn’t too bad. Parking lot, seems like there’s plenty of parking.”

If you head to the airport, plan ahead for parking, use the express curbsides to skip the crowds, and of course, arrive early.

A lot of people will also be hitting the road for the holidays. In fact, AAA projects more than 109 million Americans will travel by car for their year-end trips.

"You can help yourself and us be safe on the road by not driving impaired,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

Instead, Chief Bercaw said have a designated driver or use a rideshare.

And when you’re behind the wheel, keep it friendly with your fellow drivers. Bercaw warned of aggressive driving, so no tailgating or brake checking, and watch your speed.

"Aggressive driving can lead to unnecessary crashes and injuries,” said Chief Bercaw. "So be polite to others, don’t engage, and be mindful of yourself.”

You won’t be alone on the road, though AAA expects there to be a minimal traffic impact if you travel by car on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

So take it easy and prepare for any detours to help your holiday go off without a hitch.

“It was actually just an extra day for vacation for us. We try to take the positive out of everything,” said Butler.



