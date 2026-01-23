Tampa woman faces attempted murder charges after domestic violence-related shooting: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a 30-year-old Tampa woman following a domestic-related shooting early Thursday morning.

HCSO said deputies responded to a home on East Sligh Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. The Domestic Violence Section also responded.

HCSO said a verbal altercation happened between Nicole Dorsey and two others. After an argument escalated, the two people attempted to leave in a vehicle, when Dorsey got a gun and fired multiple shots at them, according to the report.

HCSO said there were no injuries, and the vehicle was not hit.

Investigators found a firearm, three spent shell casings, and ammunition after a search warrant.

Officials arrested Dorsey who faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, shooting at within or into a vehicle, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, attempted aggravated battery with deadly weapon, and battery.

This investigation is ongoing.