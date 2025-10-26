Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taste of Latino Festival in Ybor City honors top Hispanic leaders and showcases culinary contests

The 7th Annual Hard Rock Taste of Latino Festival filled Ybor City’s Centennial Park on Sunday with music, food, cultural performances, and an awards ceremony recognizing Hispanic leaders.
YBOR CITY, Fla. — The 7th Annual Hard Rock Taste of Latino Festival filled Ybor City’s Centennial Park on Sunday with music, food, cultural performances, and an awards ceremony recognizing Hispanic leaders from across Florida.

The free family-friendly celebration, held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., featured three city streets of festivities, including the VIP area at the Ybor City Museum and Gardens. Guests enjoyed art, dance performances, and live music from the award-winning Mambo Lebron Orchestra, Revelacion Salsera, and Rumbero Spot, with DJ Vaya and emcee Chris Maloof keeping the energy high.

The Latino Lideres Awards honor the 2025 top Hispanic leaders for their contributions to Tampa Bay and communities statewide. Among those recognized were Deltona Mayor Santiago Avila, former Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, Emmy Award-winner Lissette Campos-Perez, Florida State Attorney Suzi Lopez, and many more influential figures. The Amigo Awards were presented to Ms. Kara Tucker and Senator Rick Scott.

Festivalgoers also enjoyed culinary showdowns in the Empanada Smackdown and Top Latino Chef competitions, with chefs from across Florida competing for cash prizes and recognition in categories such as Cuban sandwiches, flan, tres leches, paella, and sangria.

