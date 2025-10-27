Hurricane Melissa threatens Jamaica as Tampa residents worry for family on island

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa is barreling toward Jamaica and is expected to make landfall in less than two days, potentially becoming one of the worst storms in the island's history. As the massive hurricane approaches, Tampa Bay residents with family in Jamaica are anxiously reaching out to loved ones while preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Tampa has a large Caribbean community, and many residents are closely monitoring the storm's progress as their family members brace for impact on the island.

"That's the scary part. That's the scary part," said Corian Woods, a Tampa resident with family in Jamaica.

Andrew Ashmeade, owner of Jerk Hut Island Grill, recently spoke with his sister on the island about the preparations underway.

"I literally just got off the phone with my sister. Everybody is bracing. The government of Jamaica is telling everybody, do not gamble with this one. This one looks like a big one," Ashmeade said.

Ashmeade expressed deep concern for his brother, sister, and other family members still on the island.

"I think the whole thing is very, very, very tense, very, very tense. We are very, very hopefu,l and we are praying very, very hard that all that we've seen on the news and what we're watching doesn't become reality," Ashmeade said.

Woods' brother-in-law is currently in Jamaica, working to conserve power while awaiting the storm's arrival. The distance between Tampa and Jamaica has left her feeling helpless.

"Very, because it's like your hands are tied, you know. So you can, the best thing you can do for the situation for Jamaica is just pray for Jamaica because outside of that there's nothing else you can do," Woods said.

Thoughts and prayers in Tampa, while it's action and preparations on the island.

Residents across Jamaica are taking extensive precautions as Hurricane Melissa approaches. People are boarding up windows, crews are clearing debris, and fishermen are removing their boats from the water in preparation for the storm's impact.

The Jamaican government is treating Hurricane Melissa as a serious threat and has implemented comprehensive emergency measures.

"Safety is priority, and being smart helps a lot. We are in a very, very serious time over the next few days," said Daryl Vaz, Jamaica's Minister of Telecommunication and Transportation.

Government officials said they have prepared as thoroughly as possible for the impending disaster, activating all communication methods and preparing hundreds of shelters for residents who may need to evacuate.

"We are also organizing evacuation of residents from low-lying areas in order to preserve their lives. That's the priority of the government of Jamaica -- preserving as many lives as possible as this hurricane is bearing down on Jamaica," said Abka Fitz-Henley, State Minister in the Office of the Jamaican Prime Minister.

Despite the uncertainty and fear, Woods has an encouraging message for her family and all Jamaicans facing the storm.

"We love you, we're praying for you and all of Jamaica. Hang on, it's gonna be okay. No storm lasts forever, no matter how big it is," Woods said.

Ashmeade is already making plans to help with recovery efforts, preparing to make donations to those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

