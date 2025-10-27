Community honors 17-year-old Trevaun Johnson killed in Hillsborough County shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Sunday night to remember 17-year-old Trevaun Johnson, who was shot and killed last Tuesday on Country Hollow Drive.
Nearly 200 people attended a candlelight vigil at Cypress Point Park to honor Johnson's life and seek justice for his death. Family members organized the memorial to celebrate the teenager's legacy.
"Trevaun was more than loved. We want answers, and we just want to know what happened to our baby," said Theresa Scott, Johnson's cousin.
Johnson's death has impacted the local community, with hundreds turning out to show their support for his family during this difficult time.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
