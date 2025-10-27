Community honors 17-year-old Trevaun Johnson killed in Hillsborough County shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Sunday night to remember 17-year-old Trevaun Johnson, who was shot and killed last Tuesday on Country Hollow Drive.

Nearly 200 people attended a candlelight vigil at Cypress Point Park to honor Johnson's life and seek justice for his death. Family members organized the memorial to celebrate the teenager's legacy.

"Trevaun was more than loved. We want answers, and we just want to know what happened to our baby," said Theresa Scott, Johnson's cousin.

Johnson's death has impacted the local community, with hundreds turning out to show their support for his family during this difficult time.

Theresa Scott

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



Share Your Story with Annette



Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.