Teen on electric dirt bike dies after rear-ending SUV

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 17-year-old boy from Tampa died Wednesday after his Talaria electric dirt bike hit the rear of a GMC Acadia on Barclay Avenue on Tuesday.
The boy was traveling northbound on Barclay Avenue when he failed to stop and collided with the Acadia, driven by a 56-year-old Spring Hill woman who was stopped in traffic south of Suncoast Villa Way, according to officials. The teen was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries. The Acadia driver was not injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Build-to-rent boom in Florida: The apartment alternative?
As housing costs continue to squeeze Florida families, a growing trend is offering renters an alternative to apartment living without the financial burden of homeownership: build-to-rent single-family communities.