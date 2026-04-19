Teen seriously injured in I-75 crash involving 3 vehicles in Riverview: FHP

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An 18-year-old Riverview man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-75 near Milepost 241.

Authorities said the crash happened a little after 4:30 a.m. when the Kia Optima he was driving, southbound, attempted to pass a tractor-trailer in the outside lane but lost control and collided with it. The tractor-trailer stopped on the emergency shoulder while the Kia came to rest in the center lane.

The driver exited the Kia and was standing in the roadway when a Ford Explorer traveling southbound struck the Kia, propelling both vehicles forward and hitting him. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other two drivers were unharmed.