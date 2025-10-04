TAMPA, Fla. — The temporary closure of the downtown Tampa Interchange has begun.

Drivers should expect major delays and congestion during these closures, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.

Click to view Detour Map [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

Saturday, October 4



Northbound Interstate 275 motorists are being directed onto eastbound Interstate 4 (Exit 45B), exiting the interstate using Exit 3, turning right onto Columbus Drive, left onto U.S. Highway 41, left onto Hillsborough Avenue, and continuing west to re-enter northbound I-275.

Westbound I-4 needing to access southbound I-275 or downtown Tampa are proceeding onto northbound I-275, exiting the interstate at Exit 46B, turning left onto SR 574 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), left onto Tampa Street, and continuing south on Tampa Street to access the southbound I-275 entrance ramp or other Downtown Tampa streets.

Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 (only one lane remains open on southbound I-275 from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard through downtown Tampa)



Southbound I-275 motorists needing to travel through the interchange are continuing south on the interstate, proceeding onto Exit 45A to re-enter southbound I-275.

Southbound I-275 motorists needing access Downtown East-West (Exit 45A) are exiting the intestate using Exit 46A, turning right onto Floribraska Avenue, left onto Tampa Street, and continuing south to reach downtown streets.

The southbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-4 remains open to motorists all weekend.

This interchange closure is necessary for crews to erect steel girders for the new exit ramp (two-lane bridge) from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4 as part of the Downtown Tampa Interchange (I-275/I-4) Safety and Operational Improvements project.

For more information on this project or to sign up for traffic alerts, visit FDOTTampaBay.com [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].