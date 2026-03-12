Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
741 brush fires have been responded to in Hillsborough County in 2026: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said it has responded to 300 more brush fires in 2026 compared to last year at this time.

HCFR said so far this year it has responded to 741 brush fires, up from 416 in 2025 and 381 in 2024 in the same time frame.

Hillsborough County has been under a burn ban for eight weeks, but the Florida Forest Service map shows no active brush fires in Hillsborough County.

