Two dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Hillsborough County on Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 11:25 p.m., a 20-year-old Plant City man was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on State Road 60. West of Horton Road, a 50-year-old Plant City woman walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck, despite the driver taking evasive action, according to a news release.

FHP said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle in the process.

Both the driver and the pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP said.