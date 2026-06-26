U.S. Attorney Kehoe announces results of efforts to combat health care fraud

TAMPA, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Gregory W. Kehoe is scheduled to hold a press conference in Tampa on Friday.

The release said Kehoe will announce "significant actions" by the Middle District of Florida Health Care Fraud section and strike force teams.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Inspector General, and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation will also be at the event.

The press conference begins at 1:30 p.m. on June 26 at the U.S. Attorney's Office. Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.