Teen arrested in Brandon dating violence case involving firearm threats: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County teen is facing charges after deputies say he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend while holding her against her will during a violent incident in Brandon.

Deputies responded on Wednesday after the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim before brandishing a firearm.

Detectives say Barlow repeatedly choked, slapped, and struck the victim with the gun while threatening to kill her and her family. He also took her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

The firearm used in the incident was recovered during the investigation.