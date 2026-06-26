Tampa designer gets nod to create American Prosperity Pillow for America 250 celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — You don't get much more patriotic than Tampa's Karen Post, who has been "wearing red, white and blue all year."

"I love America! I love our country!" the interior designer at Home Frosting cheers.

Karen grew up with both her Dad and Mom in the Navy. They encouraged her to learn her country's history and appreciate her freedoms.

"Whatever our differences are, we are one great country," she says.

And now her beloved United States, which is about to celebrate a very big birthday, is sending all that love right back to her.

Karen's handmade American Prosperity Pillow has been designated the official pillow for this year's America 250 celebration.

She's one of just a few local vendors to get that prestigious America 250 nod.

About her pillows, she says, "Everything is made in America. The fabric, the trims, even the printing were done in St. Petersburg."

She is also helping out other patriotic small businesses sell their America 250 gear.

She is selling the American Prosperity Pillows and other merch online (click here) or at her Home Frosting studio at 3603 W Azeele St, Tampa.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.