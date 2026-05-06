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US-92 closed at North 46 Street in Tampa due to house fire: FHP

US-92 closed at North 46 Street in Tampa due to house fire: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol
US-92 closed at North 46 Street in Tampa due to house fire: FHP
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said U.S. Route 92 at North 46th Street in Tampa is closed due to a house fire in the area.

FHP sent out the advisory shortly after 12 p.m. on May 6.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.

2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police

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