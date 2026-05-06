US-92 closed at North 46 Street in Tampa due to house fire: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said U.S. Route 92 at North 46th Street in Tampa is closed due to a house fire in the area.
FHP sent out the advisory shortly after 12 p.m. on May 6.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone spoke to neighbors after Plant City police found two children, their mother and grandmother dead.
2 kids, mother and grandmother killed; investigation underway: Plant City police