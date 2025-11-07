USF releases new renderings of USF football operations center and Fletcher District

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday afternoon, the University of South Florida (USF) Athletics Department released new renderings of the TGH Center for Athletic Excellence, which will be home to USF Football operations and the team's new stadium, scheduled to be ready for action in the fall of 2027.

The renderings include detailed depictions of a few spaces such as the lobby, two-stories high, as well as a large weight room and team meeting room, coaches' offices and recovery facilities.

USF Athletics

"It's going to be the nicest football complex in the entire country,'' USF Head Coach Alex Golesh said. "I give Jay Stroman — vice president for advancement and CEO of the USF Foundation — a ton of credit. They allowed us to take the time to do it right and go see places around the country that are the standard.

"Jay gave us the ability to get on a plane and go see the last six buildings that got built. So, we arrived at all the things that made sense. They spared no expense. We're going to have a building that is the new standard, a complete first-class environment. We took the best out of everything we saw and put together the plans for a building that will be absolutely awesome.''

USF Athletics

USF communications and marketing also released renderings of the Fletcher District.

It features housing, student and multifamily, restaurants, a research facility, and more, all within walking distance from where the new stadium will be built.

“The Fletcher District will be a vibrant new hub of activity for our students, other members of the university community and the surrounding area,” USF President Rhea Law said. “The project provides a unique opportunity to transform an underutilized part of our campus into a prime destination to live, work, learn and play.”

The Fletcher District is expected to start construction in spring 2026, with a completion date of fall 2028.

