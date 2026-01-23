Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vehicle fire causes delays on I-275 southbound near I-4 in Tampa

Car Fire
Florida Highway Patrol
Car Fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a crawl on southbound I-275 in Tampa on Friday.

car fire by kiley

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) authorities said the fire, located just south of the I-4 interchange, was caused by a mechanical issue. Crews responded quickly to extinguish the flames and worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Car Fire

