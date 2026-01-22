Gibsonton man found guilty in road rage shooting: SAO

GIBSONTON, Fla. — A Gibsonton man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder Thursday after a 2025 road rage incident on I-75.
According to the State Attorney's Office 13th Judicial Circuit, Jose Antonio Alvarado Claudio was driving his red Mini Cooper when he honked and yelled at a victim after changing lanes.
Claudio then allegedly threw a metal object at the victim's car.
When the victim tried to escape, Claudio chased him through a neighborhood, gas station and apartment complex until they arrived on Gibsonton Drive, where Claudio shot a rifle through the back windshield of the victim's car across multiple lanes of traffic.
