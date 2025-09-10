VIDEO: Tampa police officer suspended for kicking suspect during arrest

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) has suspended an officer for 30 days after an internal investigation found he violated department policies by kicking a suspect during an arrest back in April.

TPD said the arrest happened on April 14 after officers were conducting surveillance on a black Hyundai Sonata that had fled previous traffic stops. Just before 9 p.m., deputies stopped the vehicle near the intersection of North Nebraska Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to police. TPD said the driver, 31-year-old Charles Wilson, ran away and discarded a cross-body bag on the way.

WATCH: Tampa police officer suspended for kicking suspect during arrest

The aviation unit tracked Wilson until he was seen on a back porch in the 5000 block of North of 9th Street. Velazquez confronted Wilson in the backyard and, witnesses say, ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, according to police. Video reviewed by supervisors shows Wilson beginning to drop to his knees when Velazquez kicked him in the head, causing him to fall onto his side before he was handcuffed, officials said.

The Tampa PD said its shift commander initiated a quality assurance review after viewing the footage, and Velazquez was immediately relieved of duty pending a formal internal investigation.

“His conduct compromised the professionalism, ethics, and objectives expected of a Tampa Police Officer,” a news release from TPD said.

After the arrest, officers recovered the bag Wilson had discarded. It contained a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine, along with about 38.3 grams of marijuana, according to police. Wilson, faces multiple charges related to guns and drugs.

“The arrest itself may have made our city safer; however, the manner in which we perform our duty is as important as the outcome,” added Chief Lee Bercaw. “The officer should have used better judgement, restraint, and understanding in his actions.”