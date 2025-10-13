Volunteers help distribute diapers to farmworker families at Beth-El Farmworker Ministry

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Organized by the Tampa chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists as part of its season of giving, the event distributed up to 9,000 diapers to families with pregnant mothers and children from newborns through 5 years old.

Families also received feminine products, cleaning supplies, and other resources provided through a partnership with the Tampa Bay Diaper Bank.

“Our biggest needs apart from the diapers that we receive from the Tampa Bay Diaper Bank are wipes, formula, our most asked-for formulas are Enfamil, diaper cream, and any other baby items that families ask for, especially during the holiday time,” Abigail Garcia, program manager at Beth-El Farmworker Ministries, said.

Beth-El offers church services and operates a weekly food pantry for farmworkers across Tampa Bay. The organization is actively seeking additional volunteers for the upcoming holiday season.

