Water Street Tampa, Sparkman Wharf offering discounts for school employees

TAMPA, Fla. — Water Street Tampa and Sparkman Wharf are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with discounts at 19 local businesses.

The offers are available from Aug. 2 through Aug. 9 to all teachers and school staff who show their school ID.

Full list of participating businesses:



3 Corners New York Style Pizza

Alter Ego

Ash

The Back Bar

BodyRok

Dang Dude

Engrained

F45

Fit Bowl Co.

Gallito

Half Moon Seafood Company

Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila

LightHaus Beer Garden

Orange Theory

Small Giant

Sip & Dry Blow Bar

Smith’s Provisions

Splitsville –

Wine On Water

For specific information on the discounts offered, click here.