Water Street Tampa, Sparkman Wharf offering discounts for school employees

TAMPA, Fla. — Water Street Tampa and Sparkman Wharf are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with discounts at 19 local businesses.
The offers are available from Aug. 2 through Aug. 9 to all teachers and school staff who show their school ID.
Full list of participating businesses:
- 3 Corners New York Style Pizza
- Alter Ego
- Ash
- The Back Bar
- BodyRok
- Dang Dude
- Engrained
- F45
- Fit Bowl Co.
- Gallito
- Half Moon Seafood Company
- Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila
- LightHaus Beer Garden
- Orange Theory
- Small Giant
- Sip & Dry Blow Bar
- Smith’s Provisions
- Splitsville –
- Wine On Water
For specific information on the discounts offered, click here.
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