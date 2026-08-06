Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Water Street Tampa, Sparkman Wharf offering discounts for school employees

Water Street.png
WFTS
Water Street.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Water Street Tampa and Sparkman Wharf are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with discounts at 19 local businesses.

The offers are available from Aug. 2 through Aug. 9 to all teachers and school staff who show their school ID.

Full list of participating businesses:

  • 3 Corners New York Style Pizza
  • Alter Ego
  • Ash
  • The Back Bar
  • BodyRok
  • Dang Dude
  • Engrained
  • F45
  • Fit Bowl Co.
  • Gallito
  • Half Moon Seafood Company
  • Jotoro Kitchen + Tequila
  • LightHaus Beer Garden
  • Orange Theory
  • Small Giant
  • Sip & Dry Blow Bar
  • Smith’s Provisions
  • Splitsville –
  • Wine On Water

For specific information on the discounts offered, click here.

County responds to community concerns, acknowledges work still needed

After an hour-long tour of the entire facility with county officials, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone got answers to many of those questions—and found the county acknowledges some issues that still need to be addressed.

Lakeland auto shop pushes for answers after flooding, but any fix could be years away

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.