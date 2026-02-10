Wesley Chapel girl racks up ribbons and confidence at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is best known for the food, rides, and games. However, it’s also a great opportunity to meet so many talented friends and neighbors, living right here in Tampa Bay.

Walking through the Creative Living exhibit at the Florida State Fair, 11-year-old Reagan Casler’s work can be found in every direction you turn, and almost all of it is accompanied by ribbons.

“I made a boot holder for my room because I have lots of boots and then I have a boot taker offer which will help you take your boots off,” said Reagan, pointing out some of her winning contributions in the Agricultural Mechanics category.

From woodworking to photography to aquariums, the Wesley Chapel girl credits 4-H with sparking her passion for trying new things.

“It’s sometimes hard, depending on the project you are doing, but most of the time it’s pretty easy but it’s fun,” said Reagan.

Reagan’s first trip to the fair, she was just five years old, showing off her goat; now she’s graduated to a Dairy Heifer named Dolly.

“All you do is walk it around and the judge places it on how well the cows look against each other,” said Reagan.

After years of collecting ribbons for all these various entries, Reagan came up with an idea for yet another project.

“So, I sewed all my ribbons together after cutting them a certain way and then I made a quilt and a wreath out of repurposed ribbons,” said Reagan.

Tampa Bay 28 even asked Reagan’s mom if there was anything she couldn’t do?

“The dishes without being asked three times,” joked Jennifer Casler.

Reagan hopes to be a voice in the community for kids everywhere.

“So sometimes I just like inspiring them to try something different, that’s why I do so many things,” said Reagan.

Reagan says the only thing better than receiving more and more ribbons is gaining more and more confidence that she can accomplish anything.

“I want to be the state attorney,” said Reagan.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.