Winter weather disrupts flights at Tampa International Airport, stranding travelers

TAMPA, Fla. — Winter weather slamming the Northeast is causing widespread flight disruptions at Tampa International Airport, leaving travelers stranded and scrambling to find alternative ways home.

More than 160 flights were delayed, and 60 were cancelled on Sunday. By Monday, more than 100 cancellations and more than 2 dozen delays had already been recorded.

Diana Fisher and her daughter Amy Frank are among those caught in the chaos. The two are trying to get home to Baltimore after being away for almost a week. Their original flight was cancelled and rebooked for Monday morning at 6 a.m. Instead of the direct route they had previously, they are now routed through Chicago before landing at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Fisher said the trip home has become urgent.

"We really want to get home because she's got two little kids at home waiting for us. So yeah, and we've been gone since Tuesday."

If their rerouted flight falls through, Fisher said they are prepared to improvise.

"We're just going to fly home, and if we have to, we're going to rent an SUV at the airport in Dulles and drive from there."

On Monday morning, their flight to Chicago was on time.

Arrivals at Tampa International are also seeing delays. Kim Caouette is waiting for friends to arrive for a five-day trip to Crystal River, but her group of 15 will be one short for much of the day after one member's flight from Baltimore was cancelled.

"We got a text last night that her flight had been cancelled due to the weather, and she rescheduled, and instead of getting in around noon, she'll be in around 9," Caouette said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



