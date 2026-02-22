Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
47  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Teen pedestrian killed in crash on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa: FHP

Covering_Hillsborough.png
WFTS
Covering_Hillsborough.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old Tampa man died after being hit by two vehicles on Dale Mabry Highway Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the teen was crossing the highway north of Idlewild Avenue West a little before 10 p.m. when he entered the path of a Lincoln MKZ driven by a 19-year-old Tampa woman and a Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old Tampa man.

The pedestrian was struck by both vehicles and suffered fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said. Both drivers were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law

Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.

Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.