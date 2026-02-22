Teen pedestrian killed in crash on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — An 18-year-old Tampa man died after being hit by two vehicles on Dale Mabry Highway Saturday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the teen was crossing the highway north of Idlewild Avenue West a little before 10 p.m. when he entered the path of a Lincoln MKZ driven by a 19-year-old Tampa woman and a Honda Civic driven by a 66-year-old Tampa man.

The pedestrian was struck by both vehicles and suffered fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said. Both drivers were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.