Woman found dead on South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning on South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers responded shortly before 10:45 a.m. to the 6400 block for a report of an unresponsive individual. They found an adult woman deceased at the scene.
Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of her death.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates