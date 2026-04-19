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Woman found dead on South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa: TPD

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
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TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning on South Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said officers responded shortly before 10:45 a.m. to the 6400 block for a report of an unresponsive individual. They found an adult woman deceased at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of her death.

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