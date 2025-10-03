Ybor City celebrates 140 years of helping to shape Tampa Bay's identity

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Ybor City, once known as "the cigar capital of the world" with its thriving immigrant community, continues its legacy today, but things may look a little different.

"There's been a renaissance, but I'm now witnessing our 3rd or 4th renaissance in Ybor City," says Patrick Manteiga, whose grandfather immigrated to Ybor City in 1917.

Manteiga also serves as editor and publisher of La Gaceta and works as the vice president of the Cuban Club Foundation.

Much of his work now focuses on preservation.

"We just hope we can save the bones so that no matter who's here and whatever they're using it for, we can still tell the story of what this community used to do and why it's here," says Manteiga.

The preservation includes showcasing the significant impact Ybor City has had on the Tampa Bay area.

The numbers tell the story of rapid growth fueled by the cigar industry.

"In 1880 there were 720 people in Tampa. By 1900, there were over 15,000 people in Tampa, and that's a pretty small geographic area," says Rodney Kite-Powell, who works with the Tampa Bay History Center.

Today, those historic streets still hold the key to the American dream. Places like the Columbia, Florida's oldest restaurant, or the Cuban Club, but new businesses along 7th Avenue also represent new opportunities.

Walking up and down 7th Avenue, you'll see businesses still chasing that American dream.

"It was more about the opportunity of creating something different," Roberto Gomez says. Gomez opened Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters in 2014, after immigrating to the United States from Panama in 1995.

After opening his first store in Ybor, Gomez expanded his business into eight shops across the Tampa Bay Area. He says this represents part of his American dream.

"I think that the spirit of entrepreneurship and immigration is still alive and well, that no matter what, I don't think that that narrative is gonna change anytime soon," Gomez said.

Sunday, October 5, marks the 140th anniversary and the beginning of celebrations. Manteiga encourages visitors to explore the history year-round, promising they'll learn something new with each visit.



