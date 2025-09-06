TAMPA, Fla. — Families filled ZooTampa on Saturday for the third annual Kids Fun Run, a day organizers say was dedicated to promoting healthy habits for children of all ages and abilities.

WATCH: ZooTampa hosts 3rd annual Kids Fun Run with new adaptive race

The event featured a 2K, 1K, toddler trot, and even a diaper dash for the youngest participants. New this year was an adaptive race designed for children who use wheelchairs or other mobility equipment, ensuring they could participate alongside their peers.

Special guest and patient ambassador April Munoz helped promote the event while raising awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed every September.