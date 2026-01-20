Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
73-year-old Zephyrhills man crossing highway struck by F-150 dies: FHP

WFTS
PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 73-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by an F-150 on State Route 54 in Pasco County.

FHP said a Ford F-150, driven by an 82-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was headed eastbound on Route 54 at about 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The report said the pedestrian, a Zephyrhills man, attempted to cross the highway, East of Coats Road.

The pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle and was struck by the F-150, per FHP.

FHP said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained during the crash.

