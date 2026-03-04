Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
78-year-old dies after being struck by car during heavy fog in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 78-year-old Zephyrhills man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Dairy Road in Pasco County on Wednesday morning.

FHP said a Nissan Altima, driven by a 28-year-old Leesburg woman, was traveling southbound on Dairy Road in heavy fog just before 7 a.m. on March 4.

North of Market Square Drive, the pedestrian attempted to cross the highway, as he entered the path and was struck by the Nissan.

The Zephyrhills man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, per the report.

