Wesley Chapel's Milahnie Perry sets Air Force's women's basketball all-time scoring record

- Milahnie Perry of Wesley Chapel became the all-time leading scorer in Air Force women’s basketball history with 1,740 career points, according to the university.
- The senior guard broke the 30-year record during the team’s last home game and senior game against San Diego State University on March 3.
- The university said the game marked Perry’s 121st career appearance, which also makes her the program’s all-time leader in games played.
- The Air Force women's basketball team now awaits final seeding and opponent information ahead of the 2026 Credit Union 1 Mountain West Championships.
