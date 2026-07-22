8 arrests after 4-day sexual exploitation enforcement sting: Zephyrhills police

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Zephyrhills Police Department (ZPD) announced Wednesday the arrest of eight people following a human trafficking crackdown.

Officials arrested 41-year-old Marvin Thornton of Tampa for traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted human trafficking, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and prohibited use of computer services. They also arrested 69-year-old Glenn Logan of Lakeland for traveling to meet a minor for sex and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The other six individuals arrested included:



Kendall Freeman, 18, from Tampa for soliciting prostitution.

David Exantus, 32, from Tampa for soliciting prostitution.

Charles Derr, 32, from Dade City for soliciting prostitution.

Jorge Silva Montebello, 26, from Brazil for human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Destiny Rodriguez, 28, from Houston, Texas for soliciting prostitution.

Sheila Gomez-Fontanez,19, from Houston, Texas for soliciting prostitution.

"This operation reflects our continued commitment to identifying individuals who exploit vulnerable people, attempt to engage in unlawful sexual activity with minors, or contribute to the demand that allows commercial sexual exploitation to continue," said Zephyrhills Police Chief Derek Brewer.

ZPD said it worked with the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) as part of the four-day enforcement operation.