Scallop season brings millions of dollars to Pasco County's economy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Scallop season is more than a summertime tradition along Pasco County's Gulf Coast. It's also a significant economic driver that brings tens of thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to local businesses each year.

For lifelong Pasco County resident Marla Fisher, scalloping has been a family tradition since childhood.

"My whole childhood, for I would say over a decade, I've been scalloping with my parents," Fisher said.

Now an adult and a marketing coordinator for Florida's Sports Coast, she still enjoys snorkeling through the Gulf's seagrass beds in search of bay scallops.

"Definitely the taller sea grass is where they hide in my experience," Fisher said. "I think a lot of people look in those sandy areas because it's easier to see, but you kind of have to dig."

While families enjoy the annual tradition, businesses along the coast welcome the influx of visitors during the county's 40-day scallop season.

That's one reason Roger Aguilar opened Riviera Water Sports in Port Richey.

"The important thing about scallop season is it turns this town ... everybody gets together," Aguilar said. "It's a family thing."

Aguilar believes Pasco County's Gulf Coast has even greater tourism potential.

"It's underutilized," he said. "It's like a gem."

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Pasco County's tourism brand, Florida's Sports Coast, has embraced scallop season as a way to showcase the area, even inviting international travel influencers to experience the fishery and promote the destination.

"Why not bring in other influencers from different parts of the world to enjoy and highlight that across the world?" said Natalia Melo, Florida Sports Coast's Public Relations Coordinator

The strategy appears to be paying off.

Pasco County estimates last year's scallop season attracted more than 34,500 visitors, who spent nearly $7.5 million and generated almost $11 million in total economic impact for the local economy.

The benefits extend beyond the water. After a day of harvesting scallops, many visitors stop at local restaurants to enjoy fresh seafood or have their catch prepared.

At Sasha's On the Park inside the historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, scallops are a popular menu item during the season.

"Pan-seared is one of my favorite things to do," sous chef Nicolle Torres said. "It is the easiest way."

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Torres said she sees the excitement every year as scallopers return after a day on the Gulf.

"The returning customers, it's really amazing the community that has been built within the years in the New Port Richey area," she said.

Of course, summer weather can interrupt even the best scalloping plans, with afternoon thunderstorms often forcing boaters off the water.

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But once the skies clear, Aguilar said, families are eager to head back out.

"It's like it's football season; no, it's scalloping season," she said. "Everybody on the weekends just goes scalloping in the morning, then goes home in the afternoon and cooks what they were able to get that day. And it's just bringing everybody together."



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.