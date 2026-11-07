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Armed man exits Holiday home peacefully after barricade situation: PSO

Pasco deputies said the incident began with a domestic battery call on Landau Street before the victim safely left the home.
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An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Holiday home Saturday following a reported domestic battery exited the residence peacefully, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

Deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. Friday to the Landau Street area following a domestic battery call.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was able to safely leave the residence before deputies arrived.

PSO said an adult man armed with a handgun remained inside the home alone while deputies attempted to make contact with him.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the man exited the residence peacefully.

Deputies said there is no threat to public safety.

Officials confirmed this incident was unrelated to a shooting that occurred in Holiday on Friday night. PSO is still searching for the suspect from that incident.

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