Armed man exits Holiday home peacefully after barricade situation: PSO

An armed man who barricaded himself inside a Holiday home Saturday following a reported domestic battery exited the residence peacefully, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Update: The subject exited the residence peacefully. There is no public safety threat. Original Alert: Pasco Sheriff’s Office is in the Landau St. area of Holiday for a barricaded subject armed with a handgun. The initial call came in as a domestic battery around 10:50 p.m. Before law enforcement arrived, the victim was able to safely exit the residence, while the subject, an adult man, remained inside alone. Deputies are attempting to make contact to bring about a peaceful resolution. This is an isolated incident. An update will be provided when available. — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2026

Deputies responded around 10:50 p.m. Friday to the Landau Street area following a domestic battery call.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was able to safely leave the residence before deputies arrived.

PSO said an adult man armed with a handgun remained inside the home alone while deputies attempted to make contact with him.

In an update, the sheriff's office said the man exited the residence peacefully.

Deputies said there is no threat to public safety.

Officials confirmed this incident was unrelated to a shooting that occurred in Holiday on Friday night. PSO is still searching for the suspect from that incident.